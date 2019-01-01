Multimillion-Euro Contract: International Customer Orders Air Defence Systems from Rheinmetall

(Source: Rheinmetall; issued Oct. 30, 2019)

This latest order from an undisclosed export customer covers Oerlikon 30mm Revolver Guns MK3 with Skymaster radar and airburst-capable rounds. (Rheinmetall photo)

Rheinmetall has won an order from an international customer for state-of-the-art air defence systems. The contract, which is now official, is worth a total of around €210 million. Delivery is to be complete by 2022.



Among other items, the order encompasses Skymaster command and control systems, X-TAR 3D radars, Oerlikon Revolver Gun MK3-automatic cannon as well as an ammunition package that includes airburst-capable AHEAD rounds. Spare parts, technical documentation and service support round out the order.



As the world's leading supplier of comprehensive ground-based air defence solutions, Rheinmetall combines all relevant sensors, effectors, platforms and C4I assets in overarching, scalable networks.



This results in highly effective, modularly configurable ground-based air defence systems that assure maximum operational flexibility throughout the military mission spectrum.



