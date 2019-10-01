Russian Subs Honing Stealth Skills In Major North Atlantic Drill, Says Norwegian Intel (excerpt)

(Source: The Barents Observer; posted October 29, 2019)

By Thomas Nilsen

At least eight nuclear-powered submarines sailed out from their homeports on the Kola Peninsula last week, the Norwegian military intelligence [told] NRK.The aim of the massive operation is to get as far out to the North Atlantic as possible without being discovered by NATO, the intelligence service [informed] NRK. Such maneuvers haven’t been seen from the Northern Fleet since the days of the Cold War.The operation started early last week, before Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Commander of the Northern Fleet, Vice-Admiral Aleksandr Moiseyev visited Kirkenes in northern Norway last Friday.Lavrov had bilateral talks with his Norwegian counterpart Ine Eriksen Søreide and the two said at the following press conference that security situation in northern Europe was one talking point.On Saturday, the Barents Observer reported about two of the Sierra-class submarines of the Northern Fleet sailing towards the Norwegian Sea for deep-sea dive tests and weapon tests. The two submarines are the «Pskov» and «Nizhny Novgorod», both built with a titanium-hull.Eight of the ten submarines now at sea are nuclear-powered, the intelligence service [told] NRK. (end of excerpt)-ends-