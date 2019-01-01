Denmark and Germany Receive the Latest Versions of the Leopard 2

(Source: Krauss-Maffei Wegmann; issued Oct. 29, 2019)

KMW yesterday rolled out the first production Leopard 2A7V tanks for Denmark and Germany. This is the latest variant of the Leopard 2. (KMW photo)

MUNICH --- Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) has handed the latest versions of the Leopard 2 over to Denmark and Germany. Frank Haun, Chairman of the Board of KMW, presented the symbolic keys of the first two vehicle systems to the Ambassador of the Kingdom of Denmark, Friis Arne Petersen, and the Parliamentary State Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Defence, Dr. Peter Tauber.



Both nations are receiving comparable variants of the Leopard 2 A7 main battel tank. Protection, mobility, firepower and commandability were significantly increased.



The main features include an even higher protection level, high-performance power supply, new NBC and air conditioning systems as well as the integration of C4 I systems in order to meet the requirements of modern, networked operation.



The modernisation of the driveline and a further optimisation of the weapon stabilisation during travel bolster the vehicles’ agility and combat performance.



The Danish army will receive a total of 44 Leopard 2 A7 vehicles by 2022.



The German Federal Armed Forces will gain 104 Leopard 2 A7V vehicles by 2023.



