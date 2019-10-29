Japan – F-15J Modernization

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued October 29, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Japan for the upgrade of up to ninety-eight (98) F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration for an estimated cost of $4.5 billion. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Japan has requested the upgrade of up to ninety-eight (98) F-15J aircraft to a Japanese Super Interceptor (JSI) configuration consisting of:

-- up to one hundred three (103) APG-82(v)1 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) Radar (includes 5 spares);

-- one hundred sixteen (116) Advanced Display Core Processor II (ADCP II) Mission System Computer (includes 18 spares); and

-- one hundred one (101) ALQ-239 Digital Electronic Warfare System (DEWS) (includes 3 spares).



Also included are:

-- Joint Mission Planning System (JMPS) with software, training and support;

-- Selective Availability Anti-spoofing Module (SAASM);

-- ARC-210 radio, aircraft and munition integration and test support;

-- ground training devices (including flight and maintenance simulators);

-- support and test equipment;

-- software delivery and support;

-- spare and repair parts;

-- communications equipment;

-- facilities and construction support;

-- publications and technical documentation; personnel training and training equipment; U.S. Government and contractor engineering; technical and logistics support services; studies and surveys; and other related elements of logistical and program support.



The estimated total program cost is $4.5 billion.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a major ally that is a force for political stability, and economic progress in the Asia-Pacific region. It is vital to U.S. national interest to assist Japan in developing and maintaining a strong and effective self-defense capability.



This proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to assist in defending the Japanese homeland and U.S. personnel stationed there. Modernized F-15J assets will better enable Japan to respond to airborne threats and defend its airspace. Japan will have no difficulty absorbing this equipment and support into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment and support will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The prime contractor for the FMS portion will be Boeing Aircraft Company, Everett, WA. The prime contractor for the DCS portion will be Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) with Boeing being a sub-contractor in supporting integration of the FMS and DCS elements. There are no known offset agreements proposed in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this sale will require the assignment of one U.S. Government representative in Japan.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

