RAF Takes Delivery of Lossiemouth's First Submarine Hunter (excerpt)

(Source: BBC News; posted Oct. 30, 2019)

The RAF has taken delivery of the first of nine new maritime patrol aircraft. The fleet of P-8A Poseidon are to be stationed at RAF Lossiemouth on the Moray coast.Boeing is constructing the P-8As in the US and the first of the completed planes was officially handed over to the RAF in a ceremony in Seattle.An RAF crew will soon begin training in the use of the aircraft at Naval Air Station Jacksonville in Florida before it is flown to Lossiemouth next year.The RAF's 120 Squadron will use the aircraft in a submarine hunter role.A new facility for the P-8As is being built at Lossiemouth at a cost of £132m. (end of excerpt)-ends-