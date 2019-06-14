“Naviris” Is the Name of the Joint Venture Between Naval Group and Fincantieri

(Source: Joint Fincantieri – Naval Group release; issued Oct. 30, 2019)

The CEOs of Fincantieri, Giuseppe Bono (L) and Naval Group, Hervé Guillou, announced in Genoa in Wednesday that their new naval joint venture company, due to be incorporated by year-end, will be called ‘Naviris.’ (Fincantieri photo)

Following the announcement made on 14 June 2019, when the operational terms for the incorporation of a 50/50 owned joint venture between Naval Group and Fincantieri were settled out, today the two companies announced the name of the new company: NAVIRIS, which recalls a robust partnership that guarantees a higher quality know-how, projected to an international scenario.



The name was presented during the recent Steering Committee held in Genoa (it meets every quarter alternatively in France and Italy) and is a new step in the strong collaboration between Fincantieri and Naval Group.



The Alliance between Fincantieri and Naval Group represents a great opportunity for both groups and their ecosystems to enhance their ability to better serve the French and Italian navies, to capture new export contracts, to develop new technologies and, ultimately, to improve the competitiveness of the naval sectors of both countries. The incorporation of the JV, is still expected as planned before the end of the year.





Fincantieri is one of the world’s largest shipbuilding groups and number one by diversification and innovation. Headquartered in Trieste (Italy), the group has more than 19,000 employees, of whom more than 8,600 in Italy, 20 shipyards in 4 continents, today Fincantieri is the leading Western shipbuilder.



Naval Group is the European leader in naval defense. The Group designs, produces and maintains submarines and surface vessels. It also provides services for naval shipyards and bases. In 2018, the Group generated revenue of €3.6 billion and had 14,860 employees.



