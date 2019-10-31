Indonesia Exports Military Aircraft to Nepal

(Source: PT Dirgantara Indonesia; issued Oct 31, 2019)

BANDUNG, Indonesia --- Indonesia exports one unit of CN235-220 military aircraft made by PT Dirgantara Indonesia (Persero) to Nepal. This export was the realization of a contract between PT DI and Nepal Army on 16 June 2017.



The executive director of the Indonesian Export Financing Board (LPEI) Sinthya Roesly mentioned, the production financing of the military aircraft was fully financed by LPEI through the National Interest Account (NIA) scheme.



"Knerja export national industry is very important for increasing the value of trade balance, therefore it takes effort to increase the export value both from the export volume and export destination market," he said through written remarks, Wednesday (30/10 /2019).



Sinthya hopes that the export of PT DI Nepal aircraft can boost the interest of other countries against aircraft products made in Indonesia. According to him, exports to Nepal have a strategic value because the satisfaction of foreign customers becomes one of the main requirements in the evaluation of international tenders.



"The support provided by LPEI to PT DI is one of the strategies to demonstrate that the aircraft products made in Indonesia are able to compete in the international market," said LPEI Senior Executive Vice President, Yadi J Ruchandi.



Yadi said the production of one aircraft unit of CN235-220 was able to absorb more than 4,000 workers. In addition, the project also involved SMES to supply aircraft needs.



