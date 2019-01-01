Elbit Systems Awarded $50 Million Contract by the Portuguese MoD to Provide a Complete EW Suite for New KC-390 Aircraft

(Source: Elbit Systems; issued Oct. 31, 2019)

HAIFA, Israel --- Elbit Systems Ltd. announced today that it was awarded a contract valued at approximately $50 million from the Portuguese Ministry of Defense (MoD) to supply the Portuguese Air Force ("PtAF") with a complete Electronic Warfare (EW) suite and Customer Logistics Support for the new KC-390 multi-mission aircraft. The contract will be performed over a five-year period.



Under the contract, Elbit Systems will supply the PtAF's KC-390 aircraft with a complete EW suite comprised of Radar and Laser Warning Systems, IR Missile Warning System, Countermeasures Dispensing System, a Directional IR Countermeasures (DIRCM) system and Active ECM (AECM) POD system.



Edgar Maimon, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra, commented: "The Portuguese Air Force is a long-standing strategic partner of Elbit Systems and we are proud of this contract award to provide enhanced survivability for their new fleet of KC-390 aircraft".





Elbit Systems Ltd. is an international high technology company engaged in a wide range of defense, homeland security and commercial programs throughout the world. The Company, which includes Elbit Systems and its subsidiaries, operates in the areas of aerospace, land, and naval systems.



-ends-

