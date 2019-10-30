Luke AFB Selected As Candidate for Belgium F-35 Training

(Source: US Air Force; issued October 30, 2019)

LUKE AFB, Ariz. --- The Secretary of the Air Force selected Luke Air Force Base, Arizona, as a candidate to host a Belgium F-35A Foreign Military Sales Formal Training Unit, for up to seven years, starting in 2023.



“Because of Luke AFB's infrastructure and its experience in hosting international F-35 customers, Luke is uniquely suited to provide an optimal training environment for our Belgian Allies,” said Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett. “Our partnership with Belgium has historic importance and will prove vital in our collective futures.”



The next step will be to complete a site survey at Luke AFB later this year to confirm it meets mission, capacity, environmental, and cost criteria which will be followed by the environmental impact analysis process.



In the future, the Air Force expects to identify an additional permanent F-35 Foreign Military Sales training base to support new customers.



