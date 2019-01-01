Decisions Adopted at a Meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of the CIS Member States Are Aimed at Strengthening Common Security

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 30, 2019)

The 77th meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States took place in Baku and was chaired by Russian Defence Minister General Sergei Shoigu. (RUS MoD photo)

The decisions that were taken at the 77th meeting of the Council of Defence Ministers of the Member States of the Commonwealth of Independent States in Baku were aimed at strengthening the national armed forces and general security, said Russian Defence Minister General of the Army Sergei Shoigu.



“Summing up, I note that the decisions adopted by the Council are designed to help strengthen the combat effectiveness of our armed forces. The meeting examined more than 20 practical issues of cooperation in the field of defense and military security”, - said Sergei Shoigu.



In particular, the draft Concept for the development of cooperation until 2025 was approved.



“This is a program document that defines the prospects for a military partnership for the Commonwealth states, which is open and not directed against third countries”, - the Head of the Russian military department emphasized.



Also, in the course of joint work, plans were outlined for the development of the Joint Radiation, Chemical and Biological Protection System until 2025, taking into account its intended purpose, ways to improve the joint air defense system for the next year were specified, decisions on cooperation in the field of topographic, metrological and information support were signed.



In addition, Sergei Shoigu said, "the results of the fifth International Army Games, which have become the most ambitious competitions of military professionals in recent years, have been summed up, and the course of training military personnel for the armed forces of the Commonwealth states has been analyzed".



“Other decisions have been made on the interaction of our armies, increasing their combat capabilities”, said the Minister of Defence of Russia.



According to him, "during the discussion of issues of military-humanitarian cooperation, preparations were made for the celebration of the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War".



“The upcoming anniversary is a landmark historical event”, - said Sergei Shoigu - Joint field training events, sports, conferences, festivals and patriotic events are dedicated to him. They will help increase the level of combat training and military-patriotic education of the military personnel of our armies”.



According to the Minister of Defence of Russia, "the results of joint activities in 2019 show that military cooperation between the Commonwealth states is consistently and successfully developing".



"The meeting confirmed this once again. I express my gratitude to everyone for participating in its work”, - said Sergei Shoigu, declaring the meeting of the CIS Defence Ministers closed.



