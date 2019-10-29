"Karnaf" & "Shimshon" Simulators

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Oct 29, 2019)

New simulators for the "Karnaf" and "Shimshon" aircraft are due to be integrated in Nevatim AFB in approximately three years



New simulators for the "Karnaf" (Hercules C-130HI) and "Shimshon" (Super Hercules C-130J) aircraft are due to be integrated in Nevatim AFB in approximately three years. Nowadays, the operating aircrews train in simulator overseas. "The main goal of the 'Shimshon' and 'Karnaf' simulator project is providing a solution for training in Israel", said Maj. Or, Head of the Materiel Directorate's Transport Simulator Crew. "In the simulators, the crews can drill tactical transport missions and emergencies similar to those they might encounter in real life".



The "Shimshon" and "Karnaf" aircraft utilize Israeli systems. This means the Israeli aircraft are not identical to their international counterparts, and thus the simulators are different as well. "Our aircraft are configured differently. When our aircrews train overseas, it's different to train in the Israeli platforms", explained Maj. Or.



One of a Kind



The "Karnaf" was integrated into the IAF in 1973. Over the past few years, it has begun a modification process wherein the cockpit systems will be replaced with more advanced versions, thus improving the "Karnaf" aircraft's mission performance. "Training in the 'Karnaf' simulator will include training for two aircrews, a navigator and a flight engineer training together; the 'Shimshon' simulator will include training for two pilots, a navigator and a loadmaster".



Nevatim AFB is home to a transport instruction center where a simulator instructor trains the aircrews. As part of the simulator project, this center will be relocated to be alongside the new simulators. "We planned the place to be as similar as possible to squadron buildings in the airbase. Our main goal is to have the aircrew members enter the instruction center and feel like they're in the squadron", described Maj. Or.



The Years to Come



As part of the same project, Nevatim AFB is also due to integrate a "Karnaf" and "Shimshon" technician simulator, with the air force already being home to "Adir" (F-35I) and F-16 technician simulators. "The simulator is made up of 15 stations in which the technicians practice using instructional software", said Maj. Or. "The instructor can then control the stations during tests and lessons".



The simulator project officially began in June in cooperation with Elbit Systems. "We expect to have the technical simulator and the transport instructional center integrated by the end of next year, and the 'Karnaf' and 'Shimshon' simulators integrated by the beginning of 2022", concluded Maj. Or.



-ends-

