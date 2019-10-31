Thales Develops the Future of Soldier Weapon Systems in Lithgow

(Source: Thales; issued Oct 31, 2019)

In order to maintain a capability advantage for Australia’s Defence Forces, the soldier systems of the future will integrate disruptive digital technologies, advanced sensor and targeting equipment and networked communications.



Drawing together advanced manufacturing techniques and materials, Thales’s advanced future soldier weapon system will integrate:



-- cutting edge sensors and targeting systems;

-- biometric security safeguards;

-- tactical network links to enable collaborative engagement

-- enhanced command, control and situational awareness for both individual soldiers and commanders.



Thales’s Lithgow small arms manufacturing facility has been proudly supporting Australia’s soldiers on battlefields around the world since 1912. The future advanced individual weapon system will continue this heritage of manufacturing the world’s most advance systems as the battlespace becomes more digitised and networked.



Building on this century of sovereign capability, Thales’s development of the future soldier weapon system is undertaken in Lithgow, NSW and aligns with the Australian Government’s recognition that the research, design, development and manufacture of small arms is a priority sovereign industrial capability.



“Rapid advances in digital technology bring increasing threats as well as new capabilities. Thales’s future weapon system accelerates the development process for an era of networked warfare,” said Chris Jenkins, CEO, Thales Australia.





Thales is a global technology leader shaping the world of tomorrow today. The Group provides solutions, services and products to customers in the aeronautics, space, transport, digital identity and security, and defence markets. With 80,000 employees in 68 countries, Thales generated sales of €19 billion in 2018 (on a pro forma basis including Gemalto).



Thales in Australia is a trusted partner of the Australian Defence Force and is also present in commercial sectors ranging from air traffic management and ground transport systems to security systems and services. Employing around 3,900 people, Thales in Australia recorded revenues of more than A $1.4 billion in 2018 and export revenue of over A$1.6 billion in the past 10 years.



