Norway MoD Wants Submissions for New Long-Term Plan

(Source: Norway Ministry of Defense; issued Oct 30, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

Defense Minister Frank Bakke-Jensen wants input on the work on a new long-term plan for the defense sector, and invites dialogue meetings in Oslo on November 12 and in Tromsø on November 26.



“When we are going to make a new long-term plan for the Armed Forces, different perspectives are important. I invite all those who have an interest in the new long-term plan to make both written submissions and attend dialogue meetings,” says Minister of Defense Frank Bakke-Jensen.



The Chief of Defense recently presented his professional military advice to work on a new long-term defense plan. Stakeholders, organizations and other stakeholders are requested to submit written submissions to the Professional Military Council by Friday, November 1, 2019.



There will be room to elaborate on the input at dialogue meetings in Oslo and Tromsø, with a speech of up to five minutes. The meetings will take place during the day in Oslo (Ministry of Defense) on November 12 and in Tromsø (Research Park) on November 26.



-ends-

