Croatia – UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters

(Source: Defense Security Cooperation Agency; issued Oct 30, 2019)

WASHINGTON --- The State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale to Croatia of two (2) UH-60M Black Hawk helicopters and related equipment for an estimated cost of $115 million. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification notifying Congress of this possible sale today.



The Government of Croatia has requested a possible sale of two (2) UH-60M Black Hawk Helicopters in standard USG configuration with designated unique equipment and Government Furnished Equipment (GFE), up to nine (9) each T700-GE-70 ID engines, and up to nine (9) each H-764GU/Embedded Global Positioning/Inertial Navigation (EGI).



Also included are Communication Security equipment including an AN/APX-123A Identification Friend or Foe (IFF) transponder, AN/ARC-201D RT-1478D, and AN/ARC-231 RT-1808A radios, aircraft warranty, air worthiness support, calibration services, spare and repair parts, support equipment, communication equipment, weapons, ammunition, night vision devices, publications and technical documentation, personnel training and training devices, site surveys, tool and test equipment, U.S. Government and contractor technical and logistics support services, and other related elements of logistical and program support. The total estimated program cost is $115 million.



This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security of the United States by helping to improve the security of a NATO ally. The sale of these UH-60 helicopters to Croatia will significantly increase its capability to provide troop lift, border security, counterterrorism, medical evacuation, search and rescue, re-supply/external lift, and combat support. These UH-60 helicopters will allow for interoperability with U.S. and NATO forces in rapid response to a variety of missions and quick positioning of troops with minimal helicopter assets.



Croatia intends to use these defense articles and services to modernize its armed forces and expand its existing army architecture in its efforts to provide multi-mission support in the region as well as combat terrorist threats. Croatia will have no difficulty absorbing these helicopters into its armed forces.



The proposed sale of this equipment will not alter the basic military balance in the region.



The principal contractors will be Sikorsky Aircraft Company, Stratford, Connecticut; and General Electric Aircraft Company (GEAC), Lynn, Massachusetts. There are no known offset agreements in connection with this potential sale.



Implementation of this proposed sale may require the assignment of an additional three U.S. Government and five contractor representatives in country full-time to support the delivery and training for approximately two-five years.



There will be no adverse impact on U.S. defense readiness as a result of this proposed sale.



This notice of a potential sale is required by law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.



-ends-

