USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Completes Post-Shakedown Availability

(Source: US Naval Sea Systems Command; issued Oct. 30, 2019)

The aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) conducts high-speed turns in the Atlantic Ocean on Oct. 29, 2019. (US Navy photo)

WASHINGTON --- Program Executive Office (PEO) Aircraft Carriers announced the successful completion of the Post-Shakedown Availability/Selected Restricted Availability (PSA/SRA) for USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) Oct. 30 as the ship returned to its home port at Naval Station Norfolk, Virginia.



PSA completion marks a significant shipbuilding milestone for USS Gerald R. Ford, the first ship in a next-generation class that will serve for 50 years as the centerpiece of national defense in an increasingly complex security environment.



"This is a warship like none other, and the process of returning her to fleet service reflects the great technical skill, professionalism and tenacity of the government/industry team," said Rear Adm. James Downey, program executive officer for Aircraft Carriers. "USS Gerald R. Ford is the most technologically advanced, most lethal combat platform in the world. Everyone, from the highest levels of government to the crew working the deck plates, is laser focused on this aircraft carrier being ready to enter fleet service."



A PSA is a typical period of construction availability in the early life of a ship during which the Navy and shipbuilder resolve issues that arise during initial at-sea periods and make any needed changes and upgrades. The CVN 78 PSA began on July 15, 2018, and included work on Advanced Weapons Elevators (AWEs), repairs to the ship's main reduction gear, improvements to the throttle control system, upgrades to the Advanced Arresting Gear, and numerous other maintenance tasks.



During the PSA, most individual discrepancies, known as "trial cards," that had been identified during previous work-ups were successfully addressed, with very few remaining to address in future maintenance availabilities. As a first-of-class ship, such discrepancies are not unexpected, and the Navy is incorporating lessons learned from CVN 78 to inform design and actively improve oversight of future ships of the class.



Program manager for USS Gerald R. Ford, Capt. Ron Rutan, acknowledged that unique challenges accompany technological advances.



"The design and execution challenge in delivering a first-of-class warfighting platform is not only to make CVN 78 better, but also to enhance production on the next ships in the class -- the future USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) and future USS Enterprise (CVN 80)," said Rutan. "The Gerald R. Ford class will set the competitive standard for afloat performance and power projection well into the second half of the 21st century."



In an emerging era of Great Power Competition, USS Gerald R. Ford will serve as the most agile and lethal combat platform in the world. The Gerald R. Ford class incorporates 23 new technologies, comprising dramatic advances in propulsion, power generation, ordnance handling and aircraft launch systems. These innovations will support a 30 percent higher sortie generation rate, executed with a 20 percent reduction in crew, at a significant cost savings, when compared to Nimitz-class ships. The Gerald R. Ford-class carrier offers a 17 percent reduction -- approximately $4 billion per ship -- in life cycle operations and support costs compared to the earlier Nimitz class.



Rutan praised the perseverance of thousands of designers, planners and technicians from PEO Aircraft Carriers, Naval Sea Systems Command, Naval Air Systems Command, Naval Information Warfare Systems Command, Naval Air Force Atlantic and the shipbuilder in methodically navigating through technical setbacks.



"As the first new aircraft carrier design in more than 40 years, this ship is a test bed for the warfighting technology essential for air dominance in the 21st century," Rutan said. "It takes some patience on the front end to give the Navy a ship with the flexibility and resilience it will need during the next 50 years to rapidly adapt to emerging threats across maritime domains in support of overall Navy shipbuilding priorities."



USS Gerald R. Ford Returns to Norfolk

(Source: US Navy; issued October 30, 2019)

By Capt. John J. Cummings, Commanding Officer, USS Gerald R. Ford

Today, the mighty warship USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) returned home to Naval Station Norfolk for the first time in 15 months, marking the official completion of our post-shakedown availability (PSA) at Huntington Ingalls Industries-Newport News Shipbuilding.



Fifteen months. For nearly 500 days, the combined Navy-Newport News Shipbuilding team collectively expended hundreds of thousands of manhours pierside making our amazing warship stronger, more capable, and more reliable. The team’s tremendous efforts culminated this past week in six days of sea trials, an opportunity to finally get our ship to sea and evaluate our efforts.



Now I could bore you with piles of statistics, technical data, and engineering mumbo-jumbo, but what I really want you to know is this: ‘Warship 78’ is a capable, lethal, and innovative warfighting platform… and she works.



Not only was our sea trial successful – we crushed it! We ran our ship through the paces and she passed with flying colors – in some cases surpassing expectations. I couldn’t be happier with the performance of the ship, or of our Sailors who continue to impress me with their dedication, resilience, and tenacity. It is their blood, sweat, and tears that are building our ship and the Ford-class program and that serve as the bedrock to our success of this technological marvel.



Our work was validated and sets the stage for a busy 2020. In the next year we will return to the fleet and take our ship to sea as many times as we possibly can. We will aggressively conduct independent steaming exercises, prepare our ship for further testing and certifications, and work towards our ultimate goal of sailing this 100,000 ton steel beast over the horizon and answering our nation’s call to preserve freedom and democracy around the world.



