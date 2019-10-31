Dozens of Boeing 737 NG Planes Grounded After Airlines Discover Cracks on the Aircraft (excerpt)

(Source: Forbes; posted Oct. 31, 2019)

By Isabel Togoh

The world’s biggest planemaker, Boeing, faced another blow as it announced that 50 of its 737 NG aircraft — a predecessor to the 737 MAX— have been grounded after several operators discovered cracks on the aircraft.Australia’s Qantas is the latest airline to ground one its 737 NG planes over the issue and set out to inspect 32 more, but assured passengers that they should not be concerned. The firm’s head of engineering, Chris Snook, said: “We would never operate an aircraft unless it was completely safe to do so.”Earlier this month, authorities in South Korea said nine planes were grounded, five of which were operated by Korean Air. Southwest Airlines and Brazil’s Gol Linhas Aereas have also grounded some of its 737 NG fleet in order to carry out urgent inspections.Indonesian airlines Sriwijaya Air and Garuda Indonesia Airways grounded three 737 NG planes over the same issue, while Lion Air, which operated a 737 MAX plane that fatally crashed a year ago, found cracks on two of its 737 NG aircraft.According to AFP, Boeing reports that 5% of the 1,000 planes inspected so far had cracks and were undergoing repair. (end of excerpt)-ends-