Bombardier Announces Definitive Agreement to Sell Aerostructures Business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc.

(Source: Bombardier Inc.; issued Oct 31, 2019)

MONTREAL --- Bombardier today announced a definitive agreement to sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding, Inc. (Spirit), supporting Bombardier’s strategic decision to focus on its two strong growth pillars, trains and business aircraft.



With this transaction, Spirit will acquire Bombardier’s aerostructures activities and aftermarket services operations in Belfast, U.K.; Casablanca, Morocco; and its aerostructures maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Dallas, U.S. for a cash consideration of $500 million and the assumption of liabilities with a total carrying value in excess of $700(2) million, including government refundable advances and pension obligations.



Following the transaction, Spirit will continue to supply structural aircraft components and spare parts to support the production and in-service fleet of Bombardier Aviation’s Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft.



2019 revenues for these activities are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion(3) , while generating adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 12%. On this basis, the transaction implies an enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of approximately 10x.



The transaction follows the formation of Bombardier Aviation earlier this year and streamlines Bombardier’s aerostructures footprint to focus on core capabilities in Montreal, Mexico and its Global 7500 wing operations in Texas. The transaction also further strengthens Bombardier’s liquidity as it moves toward the deleveraging phase of the turnaround. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020 and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



“This transaction represents another strategic milestone in the reshaping of our portfolio to focus on our strong business aircraft and rail franchises,” said Alain Bellemare, President and Chief Executive Officer, Bombardier Inc. “We are confident that Spirit’s acquisition of these aerostructures assets is the best outcome for customers, employees and shareholders, and we are committed to ensuring a smooth and orderly transition.”





Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Bombardier has production and engineering sites in 28 countries as well as a broad portfolio of products and services for the business aviation, commercial aviation and rail transportation markets. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, Bombardier posted revenues of $16.2 billion US.



(ends)





Bombardier Capping Restructuring with Aerostructures Sale to Spirit AeroSystems

(Source: Forecast International; issued Oct 31, 2019)

Bombardier’s restructuring program continues to move along with its announcement that it will sell its aerostructures business to Spirit AeroSystems Holding Inc in a $1 billion cash and debt transaction.



As part of the deal, Spirit will acquire Bombardier’s aerostructures activities and aftermarket services operations in Belfast, U.K., and Casablanca, Morocco, and its aerostructures maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) facility in Dallas, Texas, USA, for a cash consideration of $500 million and the assumption of liabilities with a total carrying value in excess of $700 million, including government refundable advances and pension obligations. Year 2019 revenues for these activities are expected to be approximately $1.0 billion.



Once these actions have been completed, Spirit will continue to supply structural aircraft components and spare parts to support the production and in-service fleet of Bombardier Aviation’s Learjet, Challenger and Global families of aircraft.



The move is likely a crowning achievement for the company’s restructuring effort, which began almost five years ago. This latest divestiture marks its fourth such move and has radically narrowed the company’s focus to trains and business aircraft. Previously the company sold its CSeries program to Airbus, its Q400 turboprop and De Havilland trademark to Longview Aircraft, and its CRJ program to Mitsubishi Heavy Industries. (See related article: A New Bombardier Aviation Is Formed as It Exits Commercial Aerospace.)



Spirit AeroSystems, meanwhile, expands its aerostructure manufacturing operations with more than 3.4 million square feet of factory space in locations around the world. Most critically, the company gains a large backlog of work on programs such as the Airbus A220 and A320neo, as well as Bombardier business and regional aircraft. Further sweetening the buy is the addition of a lucrative aftermarket to support these components. The company’s workforce will swell by around 4,000 to almost 19,000 with the addition of the three sites.



The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2020 and remains subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.



-ends-





