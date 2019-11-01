Boeing Opens Technology Center in South Korea

(Source: Korea Herald; issued Nov 01, 2019)

Boeing Co. said Friday it has opened an engineering and technology center in South Korea to promote partnerships with local companies.



The Boeing Korea Engineering & Technology Center is Boeing's 7th overseas technology center, and the 40-person center will be fully under the control of the US aircraft manufacturer, the company said in a statement.



Boeing has five technology centers in the United States.



The company is planning to secure local talent in Korea and strengthen partnerships with its key business partners such as Korea Aerospace Industries Co. and Korean Air Lines Co. through the technology center, Boeing Vice President and General Manager Naveed Hussain, who is in charge of the firm's research and technology, said, according to the statement.



In Korea, Boeing has had business ties with the country's sole aircraft manufacturer, KAI, and the national flag carrier, Korean Air, for the manufacture of plane parts. It has two full-service carriers and seven low-cost carriers as customers here.



