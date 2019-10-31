The Newest Air-Defense Missile System "Tor-M2" Entered Service with Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the Army Corps of the Baltic Fleet

(Source: Russian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2019)

New anti-aircraft missile systems "Tor-M2" arrived in the military unit after a successful exercise with live-fire drills at the training ground in Astrakhan region.



To operate on the new complexes, the personnel passed retraining at the training center in Yeysk, then, the servicemen performed the first missile launches at the Kapustin Yar training ground.



The crews destroyed several high-speed maneuvering targets of "Saman" type, launched with different directions and flying on minimum and maximal altitudes. During the exercise, anti-aircraft gunners of the Baltic Fleet successfully hit all designated targets. In total, about 200 servicemen took part in the tactical exercise with live-fire drills, more than 20 units of special military equipment and weapons were involved.



