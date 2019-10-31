Certified as First Global F-16 MRO Depot

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Oct 31, 2019)

Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services certified as first global F-16 Falcon MRO Depot by Lockheed Martin.



On 14 October 2019, Susan Ouzts, Vice President of F-16 of Lockheed Martin certified Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) as the first Falcon Depot.



President of Kongsberg Aviation, Atle Wøllo, co-signed the Falcon Depot certification authorizing KAMS to perform Lockheed Martin certified F-16 Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) sustainment work as an Lockheed Martin franchise in the global market.



Susan Ouzts stated that “KAMS has decades of F-16 sustainment experience that can be leveraged globally to support our F-16 customers. KAMS has a unique opportunity to perform Lockheed Martin F-16 quality work, through deployable global field teams, with approved LM engineering and Lockheed Martin licensed parts at a value to the customer”.



Atle Wøllo expressed that “this is a step to further strengthen the long established and close partnership between our two companies. For more than forty years we have joined efforts supporting the F-16s”.



“We are extremely proud that Lockheed Martin acknowledges our experience and dedication to the F-16s by certifying KAMS as the first Falcon Depot. Together we will ensure continued success and readiness for existing and new F-16 operators”.



Lockheed Martin continues to grow its F-16 customer base and sees new F-16 production opportunities totaling more than 400 aircraft. There are approximately 3,000 operational F-16s in service today within twenty-five countries.





Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin is a global security and aerospace company that employs approximately 105,000 people worldwide and is principally engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services.



Kongsberg Aviation Maintenance Services (KAMS) has played a major role in Norwegian aviation industry since 1916, and is represented with 320 employees and provides maintenance, repair – and modification services for aircraft, helicopters, components and field equipment to the Norwegian Armed Forces and other military and civilian organizations. Important platforms has been the F-16 aircraft and the SeaKing helicopter.



Headquartered at Kjeller Airbase, Norway, KAMS is also expanding its footprint and capabilities. The F-35 Joint Program Office selected Rygge Air Base, Norway, as an F135 engine MRO&U center, and is selected to preform component MRO work for F35.



-ends-



