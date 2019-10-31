Minister Guerini: New Guidelines Illustrated to the Defence Committee

(Source: Italian Ministry of Defence; issued Oct 31, 2019)

ROME --- Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini this morning has illustrated the new Ministerial Guidelines before the Joint Chamber of Deputies-Senate Defence Committee.



“It is necessary to initiate a new maintenance and requalification action of the complex Defence mechanism, in order to make it coherent with the requirements of our times, avoid being taken by surprise, and ensure an acceptable common security framework. i. e. the indispensable prerequisite for all further hopes of development for our communities”.



That was Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini’s opening statement at the presentation of the new Ministerial Guidelines before the Joint Chamber of Deputies-Senate Defence Committee.



The Minister gave an overview of the current international context -characterized by new challenges and threats, both traditional and hybrid- within which Italy has been engaged for the last thirty years, together with Allied countries, to build a peaceful and fair international order.



“The time for international missions is not over”, he said, underscoring that NATO missions in the Balkans, Mediterranean area and Afghanistan remain fundamental. The same can be said – as regards security- of the EU and UN missions, many of which see Italy’s strong engagement with its Armed Forces.



Currently over 13 thousand servicemen and servicewomen are engaged in operations day by day, including 6 thousand troops serving within the framework of 37 international missions conducted in 24 countries, while 7 thousand are engaged in the national territory.



“We must ensure that the Armed Forces are able to conduct all the fundamental tasks provided for by our Constitution and law - Minister Guerini said- with regard to defending the State, sharing common security and defence issues with our allied and European partners, and contributing to building international peace and security”.



“Tackling the theme of national security coherently means addressing the issue of modernizing the Armed Forces and having the necessary resources to support them”, he added, expressing the hope that investments can gradually grow, in the medium-to-long period, within a framework of certain and stable funding.



“Resources assigned to Defence – Lorenzo Guerini said- must be seen as an extraordinary economic booster for the whole country, besides being an investment aimed at guaranteeing the security of our fellow citizens”.



