“BLUE FLAG" Exercise

(Source: Israeli Air Force; issued Nov. 01, 2019)

Israeli fighter jets are checked in the Israeli Air Force's Uvda base north of Eilat on October 31, 2019, before the launch of the next week's international Blue Flag exercise. (IAF photo)

Between the dates of November 3rd until November 14th, the "BLUE FLAG" exercise will take place at "Uvda" Air Force Base in Southern Israel.



This exercise is the first international "Fifth Generation” exercise taking place in Israel involving the F-35 aircraft.



The Blue Flag exercise is of paramount strategic importance and will have a significant impact on the Air Force, the IDF and the State of Israel as a whole. The exercise will include over a thousand air crew, technical and administrative personnel from different air forces.



This year, several countries will take part in the exercise, including: Germany, Italy, Greece and the United States. Air crews and pilots, including the aircraft of the participating countries will arrive in Israel and simulate various scenarios. The cooperation will enable high-quality international training, mutual learning and study of flight techniques, providing an opportunity to strengthen relations between the participating countries.



As part of the exercise, dozens of aircraft, both international and Israeli, will be deployed and will practice air-to-air and air-to-ground combat scenarios, dealing with advanced SAM threats as well as enemy combat scenarios. This deployment provides an opportunity for joint flights across a wide range of threat scenarios combined with advanced technology.



The Air Force trains and will continue to train in cooperation with foreign air forces to maintain their competence and readiness, to strengthen the ties and interests between the forces and to encourage and strengthen the joint learning between the forces.



