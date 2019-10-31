Contract to Deliver Mobile Ground Based Air Defence to the Norwegian Army Worth 583 MNOK

(Source: Kongsberg; issued Oct 31, 2019)

Kongsberg’s new Mobile Ground-Based Air Defence system for the Norwegian Army includes elements from NASAMS as well as the IRIS-T missile from Diehl Defence and a radar from Weibel Scientific A/S, mounted on an M-113 platform. (KDA image)

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS (Kongsberg) today signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency worth 583 MNOK to deliver Mobile Ground Based Air Defence to the Norwegian Army.



The Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence System was first presented by the Defence Minster in February 2017 as a direct acquisition process with Kongsberg.



The Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence System is a highly mobile, short-range air defence system that will reuse key capabilities from the NASAMS system to include its command and control and unique network solutions.



In addition to elements from the NASAMS, this highly mobile air defence system includes the IRIS-T missile from Diehl Defence GmbH and a radar from Weibel Scientific A/S.



“The Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence System provides the Norwegian Army a unique capability to provide air defence throughout their maneuver operations. We are very pleased that the addition of the Army Mobile Ground Based Air Defence System in the Norwegian forces, along with the existing NASAMS air defence system, provides both the Norwegian Army and the Air Force extremely advanced air defence systems from Kongsberg”, says Eirik Lie, President Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace AS.



-ends-



