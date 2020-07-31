Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 31, 2019)

Lockheed Martin Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is being awarded a sole-source, cost-plus-incentive-fee contract modification (P00345) under previously awarded contract HQ0276-10-C-0001.



The total value of this contract modification is $139,663,509. The total value of the contract increases from $3,024,726,153 by $139,663,509 to $3,164,389,662.



This modification provides for scope supporting Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense, including additional upgrades to Baseline 5.4, flight test, ground test, post-certification engineering, in-service support, and future studies.



This contract modification contains a three month option period which, if exercised, will increase the cumulative value of this contract to $3,210,363,559.



Work will be performed in Moorestown, New Jersey, with an expected completion date of July 31, 2020. If all options are exercised, the period of performance would extend through Oct. 31, 2020.



Fiscal 2019 and 2020 research, development, test and evaluation; fiscal 2018, 2019 and 2020 procurement defense wide; and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $12,080,453 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-



