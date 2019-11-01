Another Test-Fire of Super-large Multiple Rocket Launchers Conducted in DPRK

(Source: Korean Central News Agency; issued Nov. 01, 2019)

North Korea on Thursday fired what it dubbed "super-large multiple rocket launchers" toward the East Sea from its western city of Sunchon in the third test of the new system in about two months. The North claimed the testing was successful. (KCNA photo)

PYONGYANG, DPRK --- The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers on Thursday afternoon.



The Academy of Defence Science organized the test-fire to verify the security of launchers' continuous fire system.



The successful test-fire result was directly reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot.



After receiving a report of the Academy of Defence Science on the military and technical appreciation of the test-fire, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over it and sent congratulations to the national defence scientists who are devotedly struggling for developing the self-defensive military muscle of the country and bolstering up its armed forces.



The perfection of the continuous fire system was verified through the test-fire to totally destroy with super-power the group target of the enemy and designated target area by surprise strike of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers.



N. Korea Adds Another New Short-Range Weapon to Arsenal (excerpt)

(Source: Yonhap News Agency; issued Nov 01, 2019)