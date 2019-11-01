(Source: Korean Central News Agency; issued Nov. 01, 2019)
North Korea on Thursday fired what it dubbed "super-large multiple rocket launchers" toward the East Sea from its western city of Sunchon in the third test of the new system in about two months. The North claimed the testing was successful. (KCNA photo)
PYONGYANG, DPRK --- The Academy of Defence Science of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea succeeded in another test-fire of super-large multiple rocket launchers on Thursday afternoon.
The Academy of Defence Science organized the test-fire to verify the security of launchers' continuous fire system.
The successful test-fire result was directly reported to the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea on the spot.
After receiving a report of the Academy of Defence Science on the military and technical appreciation of the test-fire, Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un expressed satisfaction over it and sent congratulations to the national defence scientists who are devotedly struggling for developing the self-defensive military muscle of the country and bolstering up its armed forces.
The perfection of the continuous fire system was verified through the test-fire to totally destroy with super-power the group target of the enemy and designated target area by surprise strike of the weapon system of super-large multiple rocket launchers.
(ends)
N. Korea Adds Another New Short-Range Weapon to Arsenal (excerpt)
SEOUL --- North Korea's latest test of a new "super-large" multiple rocket launcher appears to mark the completion of development of yet another short-range tactical weapon that could further complicate South Korea's anti-artillery and missile defense capabilities, experts said Friday.
On Thursday, North Korea fired what it dubbed "super-large multiple rocket launchers" toward the East Sea from its western city of Sunchon in the third test of the new system in about two months. The North claimed the testing was successful.
The super-large launcher, according to experts, is the fourth short-range weapon that the communist nation has showed off during a series of test firings this year, and it is expected to serve as one of its key military assets aiming at its immediate neighbor, South Korea.
A projectile mounted on a super-large multiple rocket launcher is launched from North Korea's western region toward the East Sea on Oct. 31, 2019, in this photo released by the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) the next day. According to KCNA, the North successfully tested a super-large multiple rocket launcher, verifying the "perfection" of the weapons system.
"This week's test appears to aim at verifying the so-called running fire capabilities of the new system, and North Korea, in fact, greatly shortened the firing interval this time," Shin Jong-woo, a senior analyst at the Korea Defense Security Forum in Seoul, said.
During the weapon's first known test on Aug. 24, two projectiles were fired from its eastern town of Sondok in a 17-minute interval. Both flew around 350 to 400 km at a maximum altitude of 97 km and a top speed of around Mach 6.5, according to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).
In the second test on Sept. 10, the North took the system to its western city of Kaechon and fired two projectiles in a 19-minute interval. They traveled around 330 km at a maximum altitude of around 50 to 60 km, but the test was largely deemed unsuccessful, as one of them is presumed to have crashed onto land.
Then on Thursday, North Korea fired another two projectiles from its western city of Sunchon into the East Sea but in a far shorter interval of three minutes. Both flew around 370 km across the peninsula, reaching a maximum altitude of around 90 km, and they splashed into the East Sea, according to the JCS.
"Following the successful test that took place from its western region, North Korea will seek to put it into operation in the near future," Kim Dong-yup, a professor at Kyungnam University's Far East Institute, said.
In the course of missile development, North Korea usually carries out an initial round of tests on the east coast and then launches projectiles from western towns to fly them across its territory so as to check their stability and operational capabilities.
Photos released by North Korea show that the super-large launcher bears outward similarities to its "new large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" presumed to be a 400-millimeter one, which was launched on July 31 and Aug. 2. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Yonhap website.
-ends-