Northrop’s $3 Billion B-2 Upgrades Lagging by Almost Three Years (excerpt)

(Source: Bloomberg News; published Oct. 31, 2019)

By Anthony Capaccio

The 33-month delay in the B-2’s $3 billion upgrade is primarily due to software-related problems, which is of concern to the Pentagon as Northrop Grumman is also the prime contractor for the B-21 stealth bomber due to replace the B-2. (USAF photo)

Upgrades to help America’s aging B-2 bomber fleet detect and evade the improving air defenses of rivals China, Russia and Iran are running almost three years late and over budget.The service now estimates it will take until at least until September 2024 before eight of the U.S.’s 20 stealth bombers are upgraded to have an initial combat capability, according to an Air Force statement. That’s 33 months later than the timetable established in 2016, when the project started, according to a program document submitted with this year’s budget request and the statement.The cost of the upgrade program has increased about 11%, or $285 million, since last year, to $3 billion, according to the Air Force’s fiscal 2020 Selected Acquisition Report.The latest delay is being driven by an 18-month slip, to late 2020, in certifying key software that was supposed to have occurred in June. The software must be certified before flight testing. Northrop Grumman Corp., the original B-2 contractor, is also the prime contractor on the next-generation B-21 bomber, so the company’s performance has drawn particular Pentagon scrutiny. (end of excerpt)-ends-