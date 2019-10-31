We Got It: The F-35

(Source: Dutch Ministry of Defence; issued Oct. 31, 2019)

(Unofficial translation by Defense-Aerospace.com)

In the excitement generated by the arrival of the country’s first operational F-35 on Oct. 31, firemen at Leeuwarden air base greeted the aircraft with a shower of fire-retardant foam instead of the traditional water salute. (RNLAF photo)

Ook onze economie heeft baat bij de F35. Het toestel zorgt voor bijna 4000 extra banen en 1,5 miljard euro aan opdrachten. In 2045 loopt dit op tot 9 miljard. Daar komt nog eens 15 tot 20 miljard aan onderhoudscontracten bij. #F35naarNL pic.twitter.com/4gGnQWHJla — Barbara Visser (@Barbara_Visser1) October 31, 2019

The time has come: the F-35 has arrived. The first operational F-35 stationed in the Netherlands landed at Leeuwarden Air Base today around 3:30 PM. The fighter arrived from Italy, where it was built. With the successor to the F-16, the Royal Netherlands Air Force finally has the so-called 5th-generation aircraft.The Ministry of Defense already has 8 F-35s, but they are based in the United States and are used to train pilots. In total, the Netherlands are buying 46 F-35s. At around € 5 billion, it is the largest weapon purchase in Dutch history. The airplanes will be stationed at the Leeuwarden and Volkel air bases.It’s not the first time the new aircraft has landed on Dutch soil. On May 23, 2016, 2 F-35s landed at Leeuwarden Air Base. In the following three weeks, the Netherlands was introduced to the aircraft with experience flights. And also in May this year two other aircraft visited the Netherlands, to drop the first practice bomb and to be take part in the Air Force Days.Although not really the first, today’s arrival is nevertheless historic. The aircraft has been controversial for a long time. The House of Representatives debated over a decade on the purchase. The development of the F-35 aircraft was faced with enormous cost overruns and major delays.State Secretary Barbara Visser said “A little over 40 years ago, the first Dutch F-16 was welcomed here. It was called "the aircraft of the future". While the F-16 used a computer-controlled operating system for the first time, computers and software play such a major role with the F-35 that it is sometimes called a flying laptop. That means a huge change in our work. "This was followed by testimonials: personal stories from people who for various reasons have to deal with "the game changer" who is the F-35. Like aviator Lieutenant Colonel Laurens-Jan "Sjoak" Vijge about his unforgettable "first flight": "Holy cr*p! For a moment I feel that teenager on a very cool skateboard in Florida. This device goes like a rocket. "Or Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Dennis Luyt: “Together we are stronger. A formation of F-35s at work with a frigate on the high seas. Or with a command or MARSOF person somewhere far away in a desert. The quarterback and playwright who enables the team to win with airpower. Our opponents beat on the basis of unparalleled overview. "Together with thousands of spotters and other interested parties, the entire Defense Summit was present in person. But thousands of people also watched digitally via a live stream on YouTube. They all saw an arrival in style. With an honorary fly-around accompanied by three predecessors: an F-16, a Hawker Hunter and a Spitfire.The Netherlands is one of the international partners in the development of the F-35. Defense and the Dutch business community are therefore involved in the manufacture by the American company Lockheed Martin. In Woensdrecht, for example, there will be the central storage location for all spare parts of all European F-35s.-- Nov. 01 @ 15:30 CET: added two tweets, one including a video of the event.-ends-