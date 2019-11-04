World's Best Eye in the Sky for Australian Army

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 04, 2019)

The Morrison Government has awarded $5.2 million to a Melbourne company to develop a system capable of improving the quality of images captured by drones.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP announced the Defence Innovation Hub contract with AVT Australia today at the Defence Innovation Hub Industry Conference in Canberra.



“AVT Australia is committed to developing the world’s best micro gimbal system which could provide a significant capability edge in a future battlefield environment,” Minister Price said.



Under this new contract, AVT Australia is aiming to reduce the size of the technology to enable integration of multiple sensors as well as incorporating a range of autonomous tracking algorithms.



Minister Price also announced a $3.4 million contract with another Melbourne company, Textron Systems, to continue the development of their drone technology.



It follows a successful phase one contract with the Defence Innovation Hub, and demonstrates the Morrison Government’s commitment to exploring how unmanned aerial systems (UAS) can benefit the Australian Defence Force.



“Defence is Australia’s largest and most experienced UAS operator, and it’s important to remain at the cutting edge of a capability that offers superior surveillance, intelligence and force protection.”



The Morrison Government is investing approximately $640 million in Australian industry through the Defence Innovation Hub, which aims to develop innovative technology with Defence application.



The third annual Defence Innovation Hub Industry Conference acknowledged the significant potential that Australian small businesses have to deliver advanced Defence capability.



“More than 85 per cent of the almost 100 contracts so far awarded by the Defence Innovation Hub have been with small businesses,” Minister Price said.



“And since its inception, investment from the Defence Innovation Hub has resulted in the creation of over 200 new local Australian jobs.”



-ends-

