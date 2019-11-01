Saudi Drone Attacks: A Preliminary Military Evaluation

(Source: Institute for Defence Studies and Analysis; issued Nov 01, 2019)

On September 14, 2019, the state-owned Aramco oil refineries at Abqaiq (Biqayq in Arabic) and Khurais in eastern Saudi Arabia were successfully attacked using drones and cruise missiles. The damage caused to the refineries brought down Saudi Arabia’s oil production by almost 50 per cent1 - with a possible significant dent on its economy. It was assessed that the damage would take weeks to restore.Though Saudi Arabia declared that it would use its strategic reserves to ensure that the global oil supplies are not disrupted, a ripple was nevertheless felt when the global supplies experienced a five per cent reduction - albeit temporarily.2The traditional supply of high-quality Arabian light from the refinery was also temporarily replaced by the supply of mixed crude from the reserves.3 Consequently, there was an increase in oil prices by almost 20 per cent.4 In short, the attacks were able to cause the effect probably aimed at.Though Houthis from Yemen had claimed the responsibility, the Saudi and the American experts were of the view that the drones were probably launched from across the Iraqi border by Iran or its proxies.5 Robert McNally, a former US National Security Adviser, said that “This attack was about Iran demonstrating that it has the means and will to execute exquisitely precise attacks on the most vital oil infrastructure in the world by far, and they can come back next Tuesday or a week from Friday – they can do this again.”6 However, both Iran and Iraq have rejected the contention.7From a military point of view, the attacks demonstrated the capability of elements of air power to cause strategic and disproportionate damage when used correctly even in small measure against carefully selected targets. The attacks also demonstrated an exceptional level of mission accomplishment that is possible with drones today and in the process highlighted the trajectory of future warfare. The attacks had important lessons to offer from the military perspective.At this stage, since many of the details of the attacks are not fully known, only a preliminary analysis is feasible. But even a preliminary analysis has a lot to offer.-ends-