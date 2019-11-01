Navy Awards Contracts for Next-Generation Dual Band Towed Decoy

(Source: US Naval Air Systems Command; issued Nov 01, 2019)

PATUXENT RIVER, Md. --- The Navy has awarded contracts to BAE Systems and Raytheon in October for the development and demonstration a next-generation, dual band towed decoy.



The contracts, valued at $36.7 million and $33 million respectively, will help determine the best fit to meet F/A-18E/F decoy requirements through a 27-month development and demonstration phase.



The Advanced Tactical Aircraft Protection Systems Program (PMA-272) based in Patuxent River will carry out testing and demonstrations of the next-generation dual band towed decoy capability on F/A-18E/F.



Decoys enable pilots to execute missions in highly contested airspace and protect the warfighter by luring threat missiles away from the aircraft.



These next-generation dual band decoys will build upon current decoy technologies to defeat the threats of tomorrow.



BAE Systems currently builds the ALE-55 Fiber-Optic Towed Decoy currently deployed on the F/A-18E/F aircraft. Raytheon currently builds the ALE-50 decoy system deployed on F/A-18E/F aircraft.



-ends-

