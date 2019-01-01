Schiebel Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System Wins Contract with Royal Thai Navy

(Source: Schiebel; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

VIENNA --- Schiebel wins competitive tender to supply its Camcopter S-100 System to the Royal Thai Navy (RTN).



Following an extensive competitive tender process, Schiebel was awarded its first contract with the RTN, which was signed by Schiebel’s CEO Hannes Hecher and Admiral Prachachart Sirisawat, Director General Naval Acquisition Management office of the Royal Thai Navy, and authorised by Commander in Chief of Royal Thai Navy Headquarters in Bangkok.



Schiebel’s Camcopter S-100 will be deployed in 2020 to the Pakphanang District, in the province of Nakhon Si Thammarat in Thailand and on the RTN frigate fleet to deliver land- and sea-based Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) operations.



This is the first time the RTN will be using Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) Unmanned Air Systems (UAS) for maritime operations.



To ensure a smooth transition into service and to provide commercial offset, Schiebel has partnered with MoraThai Defence Company Limited of Bangkok.



“With the Royal Thai Navy, we have another major maritime contract to add to our growing list of customers. Our Camcopter S-100 is recognised for being a reliable and proven UAS, especially at sea, which is why we outpaced all other UAS suppliers in the competitive tender process,” said Hans Georg Schiebel, Chairman of the Schiebel Group.





Founded in 1951, the Vienna-based Schiebel Group focuses on the development, testing and production of state-of-the-art mine detection equipment and the revolutionary Camcopter S-100 Unmanned Air System (UAS). With headquarters in Vienna (Austria), Schiebel now maintains production facilities in Wiener Neustadt (Austria) and Abu Dhabi (UAE), as well as offices in Washington, DC (USA) and Shoalhaven (Australia).



-ends-

