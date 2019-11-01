USS Detroit Departs on Maiden Deployment

MAYPORT, Fla. --- The Freedom-class littoral combat ship USS Detroit (LCS 7) departed its homeport of Mayport, Florida, for the U.S. Southern Command area of responsibility on its maiden deployment Oct. 31.



Detroit will conduct operations in support of Joint Interagency Task Force South’s Campaign MARTILLO, a multinational effort launched in January 2012 targeting illicit trafficking routes in coastal waters along Central America. Detroit’s operations will involve practical exercises and exchanges with partner nations, supporting U.S. 4th Fleet interoperability and reinforce the U.S. position as the regional partner of choice.



"I expect this deployment to offer a great opportunity to work together with regional partners throughout Southern Command Area of Responsibility,” said Capt. Cory Applebee, Commander, Surface Warfare Division Two One.



The deployment of Detroit is the first deployment of an LCS in support of MARTILLO and the second deployment of the Freedom variant to the region. The first deployment was USS Freedom (LCS 1) in 2010.



MARTILLO includes twenty partner nations committed to a regional approach against targeting illicit trafficking routes. The deployment of an LCS to the region demonstrates the U.S. commitment to regional cooperation and security. Detroit’s shallow draft provides unparalleled opportunities for port access, making Freedom variant an ideal vessel for these types of engagements.



“We hope Detroit will build relationships with that region and show that LCS is a capable warfighting platform that is ready to safeguard access to international waterways and demonstrate operating capabilities,” Applebee said.



Detroit will also demonstrate her operational capabilities and allow the Navy to evaluate crew rotation and maintenance plans. Detroit is manned by her Gold crew of more than 90 Sailors, which will include surface warfare mission package personnel, U.S. Coast Guard law enforcement detachment, and an aviation detachment to operate an embarked MH-60S Seahawk helicopter and two MQ-8B Fire Scout Vertical Takeoff Unmanned Vehicles.



Homeported in Mayport, Detroit will have Blue and Gold crew rotations during the deployment. The two crews will rotate on the same hull every 4-5 months, creating a “cycle of virtue” between the crews who consistently turn the same ship over to each other, which will allow continuous presence in the region.



Future USS Kansas City (LCS 22) Completes Successful Acceptance Trials

MOBILE, Ala. --- The future Independence-class littoral combat ship USS Kansas City (LCS 22) successfully concluded acceptance trials in the Gulf of Mexico after a series of in-port and underway demonstrations, the Navy announced Oct. 31.



“This level of performance is among the best I’ve seen for this class. We continue to see improvements in cost, initial quality and schedule, ship after ship,” said Capt. Mike Taylor, littoral combat ship (LCS) program manager.



Acceptance trials are the last significant milestone before the ship’s planned delivery to the Navy in early December. During trials, the Navy conducted comprehensive tests of LCS 22’s systems, which spanned multiple functional areas essential to a ship being able to perform at sea — main propulsion, auxiliaries and electrical systems. The ship also performed demonstrations of its capability, including a full-power demonstration, steering and quick reversal, anchor drop test and combat system detect-to-engage sequence.



Following delivery and commissioning, Kansas City will be homeported in San Diego with sister ships USS Independence (LCS 2), USS Coronado (LCS 4), USS Jackson (LCS 6), USS Montgomery (LCS 8), USS Gabrielle Giffords (LCS 10), USS Omaha (LCS 12), USS Manchester (LCS 14), USS Tulsa (LCS 16), USS Charleston (LCS 18) and USS Cincinnati (LCS 20).



Four additional Independence-variant ships are under construction at Austal USA in Mobile, Alabama. Final assembly is well underway on the future USS Oakland (LCS 24). All modules for the future USS Mobile (LCS 26) have been erected, and the modules for the future USS Savannah (LCS 28) are under construction. Additionally, Austal is fabricating modules for the future USS Canberra (LCS 30) and is preparing for construction of the future USS Santa Barbara (LCS 32), USS Augusta (LCS 34), USS Kingsville (LCS 36) and USS Pierre (LCS 38).



LCS is a highly maneuverable, lethal and adaptable ship designed to support focused mine countermeasures, anti-submarine and surface warfare missions. The Independence-variant LCS integrates new technology and capability to affordably support current and future mission capability, from deep water to the littorals.



LCS is now the second-largest surface ship class in production. Five LCSs delivered in 2018. The Navy plans to deliver another three ships in 2019.



