Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 31, 2019)

Dynetics Inc., Hunstville, Alabama (HHM402-19-D-0023), was awarded a five-year base with possible five-year option indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract with a ceiling value of $737,992,267.



This contract will provide support services for the Missile and Space Intelligence Center.



Work will be performed at Redstone Arsenal and Huntsville, Alabama, with an expected completion date of Oct. 31, 2029. The contract was awarded through a full and open solicitation and one offer was received.



The Virginia Contracting Activity, Washington, District of Columbia, is the contracting activity.



-ends-

