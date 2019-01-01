Pentagon Contract Announcement

(Source: US Department of Defense; issued Oct. 31, 2019)

Raytheon Missile Systems, Tucson, Arizona, is being awarded a sole source, cost only contract modification (P00069) under previously awarded contract HQ0276-15-C-0003 to increase the CLIN 0014 undefinitized contract action not-to-exceed value by $267,178,800 from $387,187,200 to $654,366,000.



Under this modification, the "pacing items only" restriction is removed and the contractor is now authorized to work the full, unchanged, effort to manufacture, assemble, test and deliver 20 Standard Missile-3 Block IIA missiles and related efforts, and four missiles under Foreign Military Sales (FMS) case JA-P-ATB to Japan.



The value of the contract is increased by $267,178,800 from $1,198,400,240 to $1,465,579,040.



The work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona; and Huntsville, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of December 2022. Fiscal 2018 procurement, defense-wide funds in the amount of $209,000,000; and FMS funds in the amount of $7,652,000 will be obligated at the time of award.



The Missile Defense Agency, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HQ0276-15-C-0003).



