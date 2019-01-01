Iveco Defence Vehicles to Deliver Additional Amphibious Platforms to the U.S. Marine Corps in Partnership with BAE Systems

(Source: Iveco Defence Systems; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

BOLZANO, Italy –-- In the frame of the contract recently awarded by the U.S. Marine Corps to the company, BAE Systems, along with teammate Iveco Defence Vehicles, will deliver additional Amphibious Combat Vehicles under a third order for Low Rate Initial Production (LRIP). The award is for the ACV Personnel Carrier variant (ACV-P) and represents an important next step on the path to full rate production.



The ACV is an advanced 8x8 open ocean-capable vehicle that is equipped with a new six-cylinder, 700hp engine, which provides a significant power increase over the legacy fleet currently in service. The vehicle delivers best-in-class mobility in all terrain and has a suspended interior seat structure for 13 embarked Marines, blast-mitigating positions for a crew of three, and improved survivability and force protection over currently fielded systems.



Current low-rate production is focused on the ACV-P variant. Further special variants will be added under full rate production within the ACV Family of Vehicles program. Iveco Defence Vehicles and BAE Systems previously received the Lot 1 and Lot 2 awards.



As a leading provider of protected and integrated mobility solutions to military and civil protection customers, Iveco Defence Vehicles brings proven experience, having designed and built more than 30,000 multi-purpose, protected and armored military vehicles in service today.





Iveco Defence Vehicles is dedicated to delivering innovative automotive and protection solutions to meet the needs of military customers worldwide. The company manufactures specialist logistic, protected and armoured vehicles in its facility in Bolzano in Northern Italy, as well as marketing Iveco’s full commercial range, adapted as necessary to meet the demands of the military user. Iveco is a fully-owned subsidiary of CNH Industrial N.V., a global leader in the capital goods sector.



-ends-

