US Air Power Is Growing Alongside Marine Corps In Australia’s Northern Territory (excerpt)

(Source: Stars and Stripes; published November 04, 2019)

By Seth Robson

Thousands of U.S. Marines on an Australian Army base this summer might be the most visible example of America’s growing military presence Down Under. But the nations’ air forces are growing equally close under a lesser-known program known as Enhanced Air Cooperation, or EAC.The initiative, which kicked off in 2017, focused this year on fifth-generation fighter integration, aero-medical evacuation and aircraft maintenance. It involved U.S. F-22 Raptor, F-35B Lightning II, F-16 Fighting Falcon and F-15 Eagle fighters, B-52 strategic bombers and C-130J Super Hercules transports, according to the Australian Defence Force’s website.Airmen involved in the program practiced joint and combined warfighting, maneuver, resiliency and logistics, the website said.“The major motivator for U.S. force restructure and redeployment on the western Pacific rim is China. It’s as simple as that,” said Paul Buchanan, an American security analyst in Auckland, New Zealand.EAC is about two air forces developing how they maneuver together and remain resilient, said Group Capt. David Banham, who has served as the Royal Australian Air Force liaison officer at Pacific Air Forces in Hawaii since January.It’s notable that PACAF was formed in Brisbane, Australia, in 1944, he added.This year’s EAC encompassed a range of activities, including the air component of the Talisman Saber exercise involving 34,000 U.S. and Australian personnel in July. That exercise included a dozen U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor stealth fighters that flew to Australia from Alaska, Banham said. (end of excerpt)-ends-