Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems on Successful Course: New orders, €250 million investment in Kiel and 500 new hires

(Source: Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

With the German Navy having finally commissioned the first F125-class frigate, Baden-Wurttemberg, after fixing its flaws, TKMS is now looking to boost its submarine business, with a sizeable investment and 500 new hires. (TKMS photo)

Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems, Germany’s third-largest defence company and world market leader in conventional submarines, has recorded a pleasing development: by 2023, the company will be investing 250 million euro in Kiel. Its objective is to develop the shipyard into an international competence centre for conventional submarine construction.



Thanks to the currently good development with new orders, around 500 new employees will be hired throughout the company by the end of 2020, the majority of them in Kiel. The company is looking primarily for engineers and skilled workers, particularly in R&D, construction and manufacturing.



On the way to becoming the most modern naval company in Europe Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems offers the entire range of naval shipbuilding services from a single source: submarines, surface vessels and naval electronics. The company sets standards in surface shipbuilding and the development of new technologies. Over the next few years, numerous ultra-modern buildings with corresponding infrastructure are planned in Kiel, including a new shipbuilding hall for large-scale section production, a second outfitting line, a new stage system, a modernized service hall and a shiplift.



Dr. Rolf Wirtz, CEO of Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems: “Our ambition is to be Europe’s most modern naval company. By making major investments, we are preparing our operations for the future. This comprehensive modernization program will strengthen the importance of our company as one of the most important employers in the region. Our recent successes show that there is strong demand for our products and services. We want to further strengthen this position.”



Daniel Günther, Minister-President of Schleswig-Holstein: “The shipbuilding and shipbuilding supply industry is the heart of the maritime economy in Schleswig-Holstein. The planned investments in Kiel demonstrate the future viability of the maritime industry. They are also a strong signal for the workforce and for the region. As the state government, we expressly welcome this.”



Positive development in all areas



Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems has succeeded against strong competition in the surface sector recently:

-- In August 2019, the company was contracted by an African customer to build four frigates.

-- The company is in charge of building Germany’s most modern naval vessels, the F125 class frigates. The “Baden-Württemberg” was commissioned by the German Navy in June 2019.

-- In May of this year, the first of four state-of-the-art corvettes was christened for the Israeli Navy.

-- In April 2019, Brazil selected the company as preferred bidder for the production of four corvettes.

-- In Germany, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems is involved in the construction of the 2nd batch of K130 corvettes.



During the first few months of this year, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems christened the largest conventional submarine ever built in Germany for Singapore and the third of four submarines for Egypt. With the 212CD project for building a total of six identical submarines for Norway and Germany, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems, together with its customers and partners, intends to create the European NATO standard of the future in the field of conventional submarines.



Already today, 70 percent of NATO’s conventional submarine fleet is produced by Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems.



In addition, Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems also has a strong service base: the company received its first order within a strategic framework agreement with Portugal for the modernization of submarines and surface vessels and an order for the modernization of an Indian submarine.



In the field of naval electronics, the company also achieved a decisive breakthrough: the world’s first anti-torpedo torpedo was successfully tested with the SeaSpider.



Increasing importance of electronics and digitalization



With the integration of Atlas Elektronik, the development from a platform provider to an integrated system house was completed. The range extends from the conceptual design, construction, development and production to the integration of command and weapon deployment systems. Very few suppliers offer this in international competition.



Electronics are becoming increasingly important as a key technology: Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems has introduced a new combat management system, ORCCA. Developed by kta naval systems (a joint venture between Thyssen Krupp and Kongsberg), it is the most advanced system currently on the market for conventional submarines.



New developments in stealth technology, fuel cells, lithium-ion batteries, additive manufacturing (3D printing), cyber-security and the use of virtual/augmented reality to support production processes and training are also being driven forward.





Thyssen Krupp Marine Systems, with around 6,000 employees, is one of the world’s leading naval companies and a systems provider in underwater and surface shipbuilding, as well as in naval electronics and defence technology. More than 180 years of history and the constant pursuit of improvements have allowed the company to set new standards time and again.



-ends-

