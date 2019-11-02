Japan Paid 4 Billion Yen Over the Odds for Each F-35A Fighter Jet (excerpt)

(Source: The Asahi Shimbun; published November 02, 2019)

By Hiroyuki Kamisawa

The Defense Ministry paid 4 billion yen ($37 million) more than Washington does for a U.S.-made F-35A stealth fighter jet, due in part to the Japanese government's insistence that domestic manufactures are involved in production, a study by the Board of Audit showed.The board studied Japan’s procurement of defense equipment under the U.S. government’s Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program, which allows the Defense Ministry to buy military ordnance directly from the United States.The cost of purchasing defense equipment, including the F-35A, Osprey transport aircraft, Aegis missile defense system and E-2D early warning aircraft, through the FMS amounted to 388.2 billion yen in fiscal 2017, according to the study.The figure compared with 111.7 billion yen in fiscal 2013.The board’s findings were reported to the Diet on Oct. 18. The board conducted the survey at the request of the Diet.For the study, the Board of Audit compared the prices of an F-35A purchased in Japan and in the United States. The price of a single aircraft was calculated on the basis of a contract concluded between Japan and the United States.When Japan procured the finished F-35A in fiscal 2012, the price tag came to about 9.77 billion yen, or 1.03 billion yen more than one purchased by Washington, based on the prevailing exchange rate.In fiscal 2013, when Japanese manufacturers Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., IHI Corp. and Mitsubishi Electric Corp. participated in production, the gap in prices between the two countries surged to about 4.6 billion yen. (end of excerpt)-ends-