Steel Cut for 2 Pakistan Navy Type 054A/P Frigates (excerpt)

(Source: Quwa; posted Nov. 03, 2019)

By Bilal Khan

Steel cutting ceremony of 2 Type 054 A/P Frigates being built for #PakNavy was held at Hudong Zhonghua Shipyard China. Cdre Azfar Humayun of PN & President CSTC were present on the occasion. These Warships will strengthen PN's capability to maintain peace & stability in the IOR. pic.twitter.com/1uFomtVKt6 — Rear Admiral M Arshid Javed DGPR Navy (@dgprPaknavy) November 1, 2019

On 01 November 2019, the Government of Pakistan announced on social media that China Shipbuilding Trading Co. Ltd. (CSTC) conducted the steel cutting ceremony of two Type 054A/P multi-mission frigates for the Pakistan Navy (PN) at its Hudong-Zhonghua Shipyard facility.Pakistan ordered four Type 054A/P frigates in 2017 and 2018 in two batches. The China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC) cut the steel of the first two ships in 2018.The PN is slated to receive all four Type 054A/P frigates by 2021.In terms of specifications, the Type 054A has a full load displacement of 4,000 tons and total length of 134.1 m. With a cruising speed of 15 knots, the Type 054A offers a range of 8,000 nm.The Type 054A’s main armaments comprise of a 76 mm main gun, two quad-cell anti-ship missile (AShM) launchers, two triple-cell anti-submarine warfare (ASW) torpedoes, and a 32-cell vertical launch system (VLS) armed with HQ-16 medium-range surface-to-air missiles (SAM). (end of excerpt)-ends-