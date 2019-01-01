Cebu Pacific Finalizes Order for 16 Brand-New Airbus A330neo Aircraft

(Source: Cebu Pacific, Inc.; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

MANILA --- Cebu Pacific, the leading carrier in the Philippines, signed a Purchase Agreement with Airbus for the order of 16 A330 long-range aircraft. The transaction is valued at USD4.8 Billion.



The 16 A330neo aircraft are scheduled for delivery between 2021 and 2024. The order accelerates the carrier's plan to boost capacity while shifting to more fuel-efficient and eco-friendly aircraft.



By 2024, Cebu Pacific expects to have an all-next generation fleet of Airbus jets.



The Purchase Agreement is part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed by Cebu Pacific with Airbus in June 2019 during the Paris Air Show for an order of 31 next generation aircraft, which also includes 15 A320neo family aircraft.



The 16 A330neo aircraft will be fitted with up to 460 seats, five percent more capacity than the current A330ceo aircraft in the CEB fleet. Cebu Pacific plans to utilize the aircraft on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on long-haul routes to Australia and the Middle East.



"The A330neo is integral to our fleet modernization program. With this purchase, we aim to reduce our fuel emission and build a more sustainable operation. This will also give us the lowest cost per seat, at the same time enabling CEB to increase seat capacity and maximize valuable airport slots in Manila and other Asian megacities," said Lance Gokongwei, President and CEO of Cebu Pacific.



The A330neos will replace CEB's current A330ceos, which will be retired as the new aircraft is delivered. The A330neo has as extended range capability of up to 15,000 kilometers, while reducing fuel consumption by as much as 25% versus older-generation competing aircraft.



Year-to-date, Cebu Pacific has accepted delivery of eight (8) brand-new aircraft—three Airbus A321neo and four A320neo; as well as an ATR 72-600. The CEB fleet is comprised of a total of 74 aircraft, including 31 Airbus A320, eight (8) A330, seven (7) ATR 72-500, 13 ATR 72-600, and an ATR Cargo Freighter. The ATR aircraft is used by subsidiary Cebgo to service inter-island flights in the Philippines where jet operations are not possible.



The carrier is expecting delivery of two more Airbus A321neo aircraft by end-2019.



CEB boasts of one of the youngest fleets in the world, with an average fleet age of five (5) years.



(ends)



Cebu Pacific Finalises Order for 16 A330neo

(Source: Airbus; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

TOULOUSE, France --- Cebu Pacific (CEB), a carrier based in the Philippines, has signed a firm order with Airbus for 16 long-range A330neo aircraft. The order firms up the wide-body portion of a previously announced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which also includes commitments for 10 A321XLR and five A320neo single-aisle aircraft.



The A330neo ordered by Cebu Pacific is a higher-capacity version of the A330-900, with up to 460 seats in a single-class configuration. Cebu Pacific plans to operate the aircraft on trunk routes within the Philippines and the rest of Asia, as well as on longer range services to Australia and the Middle East.



Lance Gokongwei, Cebu Pacific President and CEO said: “The A330neo is integral to our fleet modernisation program. With this purchase, we aim to reduce our fuel emission and build a more sustainable operation. This will also give us the lowest cost per seat, at the same time enabling CEB to increase seat capacity and maximize valuable airport slots in Manila and other Asian megacities.”



Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer commented: “Cebu Pacific is a pace-setter and surely one of the most respected and well managed airlines in the low-cost sector. This new order is another important endorsement for the value-based proposition that the A330neo brings to highly competitive markets. The increased capacity version of the aircraft developed for Cebu Pacific will help achieve even greater efficiencies for high density regional and long-range routes.”



The A330neo Family builds on the proven economics, versatility and reliability of the existing A330 Family. Incorporating the latest-generation Trent 7000 engines from Rolls-Royce and a new wing, the aircraft offers a reduction in fuel consumption of 25% compared with older generation competing products as well as an extended range capability of up to 8,000 nautical miles / 15,000 kilometres.



The A330neo cabin provides the comfort of Airspace by Airbus amenities, including state-of-the-art passenger inflight entertainment and Wi-Fi connectivity systems.





Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world’s leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.



-ends-

