South Australia's Defence Supercomputing Centre Underway

(Source: Australian Department of Defence; issued Nov 05, 2019)

Construction of a next-generation High Performance Computing Centre (HPCC) in Adelaide will kick off this month, with the awarding of a $57 million contract to South Australian-based company Hansen Yuncken.



Minister for Defence Industry, the Hon Melissa Price MP, said the contract came with firm obligations that the company would maximise opportunities for local sub-contractors and workers.



“Under the Morrison Government’s Defence Policy for Industry Participation, Hansen Yuncken will use local contractors for 94 per cent of its total construction sub-contract packages,” Minister Price said.



“We want to make sure it is the local community that benefits when Defence engages contractors for these large projects.”



Minister Price said the HPCC is a 2016 Defence White Paper initiative to establish centralised, networked, supercomputing capabilities that will support advanced research, development, modelling and experimentation across Defence.



Construction of the new facility is scheduled to commence later this month with completion in late 2020.



