1st Infantry Division First to Field New Night Vision Equipment

(Source: US Army; issued Nov 01, 2019)

The US Army’s 1st Infantry Division was the first to receive the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular and the Family of Weapon Sights – Individual in late September; these devices increase soldiers’ lethality, mobility, and situational awareness (US Army photo)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. --- The 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, is the first unit to receive the Enhanced Night Vision Goggle - Binocular and the Family of Weapon Sights - Individual. The "Dagger" Brigade received and fielded the new equipment Sept. 23 - 26.



The ENVG-B and FWS-I systems are the most advanced night vision equipment in the Army.



The ENVG-B and FWS-I allow Soldiers to see through fog, dust, and smoke, in both day and night environments. The devices increase the warfighters lethality, mobility, and situational awareness through innovative and state of the art capabilities.



"The ENVG-B will truly be the greatest goggle that we've ever fielded," said Brig. Gen Anthony W. Potts, PEO Soldier. "The thermal channel has a day-night capability and we've added in things like augmented reality."



2nd ABCT Soldiers spent two-days in a classroom learning the basics of the equipment, followed by hands-on training at firing ranges. "Dagger" brigade will train on the new equipment over the next several months.



"Dagger" Brigade Soldiers are the first to benefit from the collaborative efforts of AFC, PEO Soldier, SL-CFT, and Soldier Touchpoints. Soldiers noticed the improvements from previous generations of night vision devices.



The ENVG-B and FWS-I were designed for Soldiers by Soldiers. PEO-Soldier and SL-CFT used Soldier feedback early on in the development at events called Soldier Touchpoints. Overall, there were 11 Soldier and Marine Touchpoints. The user level input ensured the current needs of the warfighter made it to the final product.



"The last one I used is a PVS-14 [Portable Visual Search] and it's a massive improvement over that one," said Pfc. Dustin Roy, Infantryman, 1st Battalion, 63rd Armor Regiment, 2ABCT, "I can't even express how much better it is."



"Soldier Touchpoints along the way during a design, build, and test phase give that quick feedback to the Program Executive Officer," said Command Sgt. Maj. Michael A. Crosby, Army Futures Command. "What you are witnessing here today is a demonstration of rapid prototyping to meet the Army's organizational priorities."



The ENVG-B and FWS-I give "Dagger" brigade Soldiers improved night vision capabilities, increased situational awareness, and rapid target acquisition in zero light conditions.



"We're increasing their survivability and lethality," said Sgt. Maj. of the Army Michael A. Grinston. "I'm really proud that I can be a part of this."



