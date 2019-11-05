MIA to Receive 10 More Airbus Helicopters in 2020

(Source: 112international; posted November 05, 2019)

Airbus Helicopters will supply 10 helicopters - H225, H145, H125 - for the needs of the Unified Aviation Security and Information Protection System of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine (MIA) in 2020.



This matter was discussed during a meeting between Minister of Internal Affairs Arsen Avakov and Vice President of Airbus Helicopters Olivier Michalon in Oxford, according to the press service of the Ministry.



"Discussed the supply of helicopters for the Ministry of Internal Affairs Aviation for 2020 and the launch of a new service center with Airbus Helicopters Vice President Olivier Michelon in London. National Police, State Border Service, State Emergency Service and National Guard of Ukraine will receive 10 more H225, H145, H125 helicopters," Avakov said.



According to him, the company is planning to open a representative office in Ukraine.



As we reported earlier, Ukraine and France signed the contract to purchase 55 Airbus Helicopters for the State Emergency Service’s needs. The agreement was signed between Hennadii Bala, the Head of Khoryv-Avia, the Ukrainian Aviation enterprise and Bruno Even, the Chief Executive Officer of Airbus Helicopter in the Cabinet of Ministers.



Ukraine plans to expand the number of the State Emergency Service aviation duty stations and create a unified aviation system until 2022.



