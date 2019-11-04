LONDON --- France and the United Kingdom remain apart on their respective operational requirements for the projected Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FCASW) programme, according to a French parliamentary report.
The two governments plan to agree the next phase of the FCASW programme by the end of next year, but first need to reconcile their requirements, said Jean-Charles Larsonneur, a member of the Assemblée nationale (French house of representatives). The differing priorities of the two partners means that each currently favours a different technical solution.
The FCASW programme aims to develop a new-generation guided missile by 2030 to replace the Exocet and Harpoon anti-ship missiles and the Storm Shadow/SCALP land-attack cruise missiles. The programme was launched after the Lancaster House treaty was signed between Paris and London on 2 November 2010. (end of excerpt)
Click here for the full story, on the Janes website (paywall).
-ends-