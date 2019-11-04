Gap Remains Between France and UK on FCASW Requirements (excerpt)

(Source: Jane's Navy International; posted November 04, 2019)

By Emmanuel Huberdeau

LONDON --- France and the United Kingdom remain apart on their respective operational requirements for the projected Future Cruise/Anti-Ship Weapon (FCASW) programme, according to a French parliamentary report.The two governments plan to agree the next phase of the FCASW programme by the end of next year, but first need to reconcile their requirements, said Jean-Charles Larsonneur, a member of the Assemblée nationale (French house of representatives). The differing priorities of the two partners means that each currently favours a different technical solution.The FCASW programme aims to develop a new-generation guided missile by 2030 to replace the Exocet and Harpoon anti-ship missiles and the Storm Shadow/SCALP land-attack cruise missiles. The programme was launched after the Lancaster House treaty was signed between Paris and London on 2 November 2010. (end of excerpt)-ends-