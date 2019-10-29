Indonesian Air Force to Procure Two F-16 Viper Squadrons (excerpt)

(Source: Antara News; published October 29, 2019)

By Anggi Romadhoni/Suharto

Indonesia operates F-16 fighters, including 24 F-16C Block 52ID aircraft delivered in 2017, and has been discussing the purchase of the latest F-16V variant which its air force chief says will now go through to equip two squadrons. (USAF photo)

PEKANBARU, Indonesia --- The Indonesian Air Force (TNI AU) plans to acquire in stages two squadrons of super sophisticated fighter jets F-16 Block 72 Viper from Lockheed Martin until 2024."Insya Allah (God willing), we will buy two squadrons in the next strategic plan 2020-2024. We will purchase the newest type of Block 72 Viper," Air Force Chief of Staff Marshal Yuyu Sutisna stated at the Roesmin Nurjadin Airbase in Pekanbaru, the capital of Riau Province, on Monday.He noted that Indonesia currently relies on F-16, the highly preferred fighter jets in the world. In total, the country has 33 F-16 Fighting Falcons that have, until now, been one of the main weaponry of the Air Force.The fighter jets are stationed at squadron 16 of the Roesmin Nurjadin Airbase in Pekanbaru, Riau Province, and squadron 3 of Iswahjudi Airbase in Madiun, East Java.Looking ahead, Indonesia will continue to rely on F-16s by purchasing Block 72 Viper to safeguard the Indonesian air space, he stated."It (the proposal for the purchase of F-16 Block 72 Viper) is expected to be processed as of January 1, 2020, so they (F-16 Block 72 Viper) will increase our strength. If we have them, we will be among those having sophisticated F-16s," he explained. (end of excerpt)-ends-