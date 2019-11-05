Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik Inaugurates DRDO’s Igniter Complex at HEMRL, Pune

(Source: Indian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov 05, 2019)

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik inaugurated the Defence Research & Development Organisation (DRDO) Igniter Complex at High Energy Materials Research Laboratory (HEMRL) in Pune today. HEMRL is a premier laboratory of DRDO and primarily engages in developing Rocket and Gun Propellants, Pyrotechnic Devices, High Explosive Systems and synthesis of high energy molecules.



HEMRL has created a state-of-the-art facility for design, processing and evaluation of ignition systems. The facility consists of process, assembly & storage buildings and a design centre. Remotely controlled sophisticated equipments such as Sieve Shaker, Planetary Mixer, Granulating Machine, Pelleting Machine etc are installed in the process buildings. Design, modelling and simulation laboratory; assembly and testing centre are also part of Igniter Complex. The noteworthy developments of the group in recent past are development of cap based ignition system and multipoint simultaneous ignition system.



Ignition is a crucial and highly critical phenomenon in the ignition chain of Rocket motor. HEMRL has developed various fuel / oxidizer-based igniter compositions using organic binders. The laboratory has developed several ignition systems to ensure reliable initiation of rocket motors of various tactical as well as strategic missiles.



Ignition system for Agni, Prithvi, Akash, Nag, Pinaka, Long Range Surface-to-Air Missile (LRSAM), etc. have been designed and developed in HEMRL. Technology for AKASH, Nag missiles and Pinaka Mk-I Rocket has been transferred to Ordnance Factory, Dehu Road, Pune and private industries.



Also present during the inauguration were Director General of Armament Combat Engineering (ACE) Shri P. K. Mehta; Director HEMRL Shri KPS Murthy; Director, Armament Research & Development Establishment (ARDE) Dr VV Rao and Chief Construction Engineer Research & Development (West) Shri Aloke Mishra.



