Adaptability Drives Strong Demand for Saab Airborne Self-Defense Systems

(Source: Forecast International; issued Nov 05, 2019)

NEWTOWN, Conn. --- Saab's line of BOL chaff-dispensing missile countermeasures systems should be produced in steady numbers over the next several years for some major international jetfighter programs.



The adaptability of BOL variants to a large variety of the world's fighter aircraft ensures that they will remain in great demand for many years to come. The U.K. Royal Air Force uses BOL systems on its Tornado and Jaguar aircraft, and France uses the devices on its fleet of Jaguars. One of the biggest programs driving current BOL production will continue to be the Eurofighter Typhoon.



In April 2017, Saab received an order for 29 BOZ-101 units from the NATO Eurofighter 2000 and Tornado Management Agency on behalf of the German Air Force. Production will take place at Saab sites in Järfälla, Sweden, and Centurion, South Africa. Deliveries will take place through 2020.



In July 2018, Saab received an order from BAE Systems for development of a new BOP variant pyrotechnic system for the Eurofighter Typhoon called Smart Dispenser System. Development and integration work of SDS will be carried out at the Saab site in Järfälla, Sweden, and finished in the 2020 timeframe.



Saab has also received orders for its Integrated Defensive Aids Suite (IDAS) which provides timely warning against radar-, laser-, and IR-guided threats, and automatically deploys the appropriate countermeasures. The system is fully integrated with the BOP-L countermeasures dispenser.



In January 2019, Swiss tech company RUAG announced it was set to upgrade eight Swiss Air Force Cougar helicopters. The effort includes new flight management computers, a precision navigation system for instrument flights, and a collision avoidance system. The upgrade also includes an IDAS system.



