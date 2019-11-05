U.S. Needs WWII-Like Momentum to Advance AI, Esper Says

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Nov 05, 2019)

To get where it needs to be with artificial intelligence, the United States is going to need government, academia and industry to pull together like it did during World War II so that the technology can advance as quickly as what's needed, Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper said.



Speaking today during a conference hosted by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence in Washington, Esper said that during WWII, "titans of industry" had transformed Detroit into an "arsenal of democracy" to feed the U.S. war effort.



Following the war, when the Soviet Union launched the satellite sputnik, the U.S. created the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and "took control of the space race," Esper said.



"Mastering artificial intelligence will require similar vision, ambition and commitment," he said. "We need the full force of American intellect and ingenuity working in harmony across the public and private sectors. We need your leadership and vision to ensure we maintain a strategic edge."



Whichever nation harnesses AI first will have a decisive advantage on the battlefield for many, many years. We have to get there first."

Defense Secretary Dr. Mark T. Esper



During the conference, Esper said China has set a goal for itself of being the world leader in AI by 2030.



For instance, their efforts have helped them develop autonomous vehicles, Esper said. He said the People's Liberation Army is moving "aggressively to deploy them across many warfighting domains."



At the same time, he said, China is also investing in low-cost, long-range autonomous and unmanned submarines, as well as exporting advanced military aerial drones.



The U.S. military, he said, "will harness the potential of AI to create a force fit for our time. We believe there is tremendous opportunity to enhance a wide range of the department's capabilities from the back office to the front line, and we will do this while being recognized as the world leader in military ethics by developing principles for using AI in a lawful and ethical manner."



Esper said he places development of artificial intelligence capabilities at the top of the list for technology the department needs, closely followed by directed energy weapons and hypersonics. Advances in AI, he said, have the potential to change the character of warfare far into the future.



"Whichever nation harnesses AI first will have a decisive advantage on the battlefield for many, many years," he said. "We have to get there first."



(ends)



Without Effective AI, Military Risks Losing Next War, General Says

(Source: US Department of Defence; issued Nov 05, 2019)

A next war against a near-peer competitor will be fast, chaotic and shockingly bloody, the director of the Joint Artificial Intelligence Center said.



Air Force Lt. Gen. Jack Shanahan spoke at the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence today in Washington.



The side with the best AI algorithms will put the other side at an extreme disadvantage, he said, particularly regarding the speed of battlefield decision making.



Shanahan described such a future battle as "algorithms vs. algorithms," with the best algorithm victorious.



In the future battle scenario, Shanahan said events will move so quickly that a traditional chain of command won't work. Junior, frontline troops will need to be empowered to make the decisions and to adjust AI algorithms on the fly.



This decentralization of command entails higher risks and consequences, he said, but without it, "we risk losing the fight."



To get to the best AI, the department must rely on industry and academia, which are much further along in this endeavor than the DOD, he said.



Shanahan said there are lessons learned from Google's unwillingness to continue working with the DOD on Project Maven last year. The project had to do with AI's use in intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance operations.



There needs to be a shared sense of responsibility and vision, along with trust and transparency from the DOD and industry, he said. "National security depends on it."



Another step to take in adopting the best of industry's AI is for service members to work directly in industry and academia and to bring AI experts from industry and academia into the DOD. "That's already happening but we need to scale that up," he said. "Peer-to-peer discussions and personal relationships matter."



Lastly, Shanahan said an important step that was taken last week was the Defense Innovation Board coming up with a set of AI ethical principles, which he said are excellent.



The DOD will act on the Defense Innovation Board's recommendations and then there will be deliberations on implementing them if the recommendations are accepted. "Implementation is not an overnight task," he said.



The ethical use of AI by the military in training, research, product development and operations should inspire confidence in the industry that the department is making ethical use of this new technology.



"China and Russia didn't hold public hearings on the ethical use of their AI and I never expect them to do this," he added.



-ends-

