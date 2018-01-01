Vice Minister of National Defence E. Misiūnas Discussed Lithuanian Armed Forces’ Procurements with U.S. Maj Gen J. Drushal

(Source: Lithuanian Ministry of Defence; issued Nov. 04, 2019)

On November 4 Vice Minister of National Defence Eimutis Misiūnas met with the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Security Assistance Command (USASAC) Maj Gen Jeff Drushal. The meeting focused primarily on the Lithuanian Armed Forces procurement plans from the U.S. and further U.S. assistance to the development of Lithuania’s capabilities.



“I want to thank the United States, Lithuania’s strategic partner, for the assistance to our country. The defence cooperation of Lithuania and the U.S. has never been as intense as it is at present, and I hope that the intensity will only grow in the future,” Vice Minister of National Defence E. Misiūnas said at the meeting. He underscored that Lithuania strongly supports the U.S. presence in Lithuania, especially the deployment of a U.S. battalion. “We are prepared to provide every condition needed by the U.S. military personnel so that they are able to train appropriately,” Vice Minister said.



Lithuania is expanding military training areas and improving military infrastructure that are necessary for quality training of both, Lithuanian and allies’ troops. “Infrastructure development work done at the training area is contributing to the readiness of our allies that can train here, as well as their interoperability with Lithuanian soldiers,” Vice Minister said.



Moreover, a certified aviation firing range that meets NATO standards was set up at the Lithuanian Armed Forces Training Area at Kazlų Rūda last year with U.S. assistance. Aircraft can train delivering fire at ground-based targets and Joint Terminal Attack Controllers can practice coordination with the aircraft here. Also, a heavy weaponry trial-shooting range that can be used by tanks for firing inert ammunition. The United States has invested roughly USD 4.1 million into the Pabradė Training Area in 2017-2019.



Vice Minister and U.S. General also discussed two main Lithuania’s procurement projects underway. 200 units of the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) will be bought from the U.S. Government to strengthen the Lithuanian Armed Forces’ capabilities and ensure mobility. The Ministry of National Defence and the U.S. Department of Defence are planned to sign the contract as soon as this month.



The other major project is the planned acquisition of 6 units of the UH-60M Black Hawk utility helicopter from the U.S Government. Lithuania seeks to quit using Soviet-made helicopters and move on to a Western platform with the implementation of the project. The negotiations will open in the nearest while looking to sign the Letter of Offer and Acceptance by the end of 2020.



The first UH-60M helicopters would be delivered to Lithuania in later 2024. The brand-new utility helicopters would be used for search and rescue missions and tasks of the Lithuanian Armed Forces and the NATO enhanced Forward Presence Battalion Battle Group.



Maj Gen J. Drushal also met with Chief of Defence of Lithuania Maj Gen Valdemaras Rupšys and representatives of the Defence Materiel Agency under the Ministry of National Defence, and the Defence Staff.



The United States is Lithuania's strategic partner and key ally to the security of the Baltic region. The countries cooperate across different areas, including procurement. The United States has made significant investments into military training ranges and other infrastructure, military training, etc., in Lithuania as part of security assistance programmes.



In the beginning of this Lithuania and the U.S. have signed a cooperation plan in order to ensure continuity of the endeavours and proper financing of long-term projects.



