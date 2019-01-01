Bell Announces Life Flight Network Signs Purchase Agreement for Eight Bell Helicopters

FORT WORTH, TX --- Bell Textron Inc. announced today Life Flight Network has signed a purchase agreement for four Bell 429s and four Bell 407GXis to add to its existing Helicopter Emergency Medical Services (HEMS) aircraft fleet.



“The Bell 429 and Bell 407GXi deliver exceptional speed and readiness. These aircraft provide reliability for important missions. Bell is proud to support Life Flight Network and the work it does. We look forward to working together for many years,” said Doug Schoen, Managing Director, North America.



Life Flight Network will use the Bell 429 and Bell 407GXi helicopters to provide critical care transportation to those in need. The company is the nation’s largest nonprofit air medical transport service with 31 bases throughout the Pacific Northwest and Intermountain West. For more than 41 years, Life Flight Network has provided ICU-level care to patients in need of emergency medical transport, and support to hospitals, local police, EMS, fire departments, and emergency responders to help ensure patients receive the highest quality care.



“We are proud to add Bell 429 and Bell 407GXi helicopters to our current fleet. These aircraft will ensure we are there when our communities and patients need us,” said Michael Griffiths, Life Flight Network CEO. “We have an unyielding commitment to safety, quality, and excellence, and these Bell aircraft meet our standards with proven reliability in the kind of demanding situations our crews face every day.”



The Bell 429 is built for rapid response missions. It has ample cabin space, large clamshell doors and adjustable components to accommodate equipment needs and keep the crew comfortable. The aircraft offers excellent performance and advanced avionics with outstanding maintainability and aircraft readiness for HAA operations.



The Bell 407GXi incorporates new avionics and an upgraded engine to enable pilots to maintain situational awareness and readiness. Its new Rolls-Royce M250-C47E/4 dual channel FADEC turbine engines deliver exceptional hot and high performance, fuel efficiency, and the ability to cruise at 133 kts/246 km/h.



The aircraft also includes Garmin’s G1000H NXi Integrated Flight Deck, complete with high-definition displays and faster processors for increased brightness and clarity, faster startup and map rendering as well as connectivity to tablets and smartphones, all keeping a pilot’s work load to a minimum and providing exceptional situational awareness.





